Valley volunteers help dogs, cats go east for new homes

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 60 dogs and cats are heading to the east coast and their forever homes. They’re helped along the way by volunteers from Trumbull and Mercer counties with the Rescue Road Warriors.

Kylie is a young dog that’s just one of the five dozen animals making the trip from Missouri to the east coast. Every 150 miles, the animals stop and transfer to a new driver and a new car.

It’s all on their journey to their new homes.

“We pick up here in Youngstown,” volunteer Jane Baglier said. “And right now we are going to have 60 passengers altogether. We will drive them to Clarion, Pa, and drop them off to the next leg, who ends up in Milesburg, Pa.”

The dogs and cats are rescued from puppy mills and high-kill shelters. They’re making the long journey to improve their chances of getting adopted.

“In Missouri and the central states, they have more dogs than they could possibly find homes for,” Baglier said.

Drivers make the trip every week.

Matt Piglowski has carried more than 1,000 dogs and cats east. But he still remembers the first animals he transported.

“It was two little puppies named Sofie and Rosie,” he said. “They were eight-weeks-old. That’s the one that got me involved. Next thing I know, I’m on a mailing list and my weekends are booked solid — but I like it that way.”

The dogs and drivers are only together for a few hours. Even so, Peta Denno says sometimes it’s hard to say goodbye.

“There is always at least one that you just fall head over heels for,” Denno, a volunteer, said. “But I have four of my own at home. And I just can’t accommodate any more at home.

“Just knowing that they’re going somewhere good makes it so much easier.”