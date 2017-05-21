Velma S. (Shaw) Otterman Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Velma S. (Shaw) Otterman passed away Sunday, May 21 at the age of 103.

Velma was born June 9, 1913 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of Ray and Blanche (Forsythe) Shaw.

Mrs. Otterman was a 1931 graduate of Erie Academy in Erie Pennsylvania.

She was a long time member of St Edwards Church, Jr. Newman Club, North Hill Study Club, Youngstown Country Club and its bridge group.

Her husband, Donald R Otterman, whom she married October 7, 1938 died in a fire at his business, American Pattern Manufacturing on July 29, 1991.

She is survived by two sons, Peter S. (Nancy Evans) of Madison Ohio and F. Thomas (Sandra Scaparotti) of Huron Ohio and daughter, Jane Edwards (Dr. John R Edwards) of Youngstown Ohio; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas G Shaw of Warren and sister-in-law, Virginia Park; sister, Marian Hoyle of St Petersburg Florida and sister-in-law, Dr. Dorothy Mathews of Naples, Florida.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26 at St Edward’s Church.

Friends and family can attend a viewing at St Edwards at 10:00 a.m. with mass proceeding.

The family requests that Memorial Contributions be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky Ohio or The American Cancer Institute.

Arrangements have been handled by Fox Funeral Home.



