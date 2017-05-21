Warren food truck aims to help visually impaired

Food truck owner Jeff Stosik, who was born with tunnel vision, started the Foundation For The Visually Impaired in 2001

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For Jeff Stosik, his food truck isn’t just about serving up sandwiches. He hopes it will help change people’s lives.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 14 million people have a visual impairment.

Stosik, who was born with tunnel vision, started the Foundation For The Visually Impaired in 2001. His goal is to help those who have trouble seeing in our area by raising money with a food truck.

“I have tunnel vision, which means no peripheral vision at all. My field of vision is less than five degrees,” said Stosik, who was able to buy his food truck thanks to a donation.

“We always donated to other charitable organizations, with the same cause or who have a clientele base.”

Jeff Stosik

Stosik’s Las Vegas themed truck — or the Casino Cafe — is hard to miss.

Right now, the restaurant on wheels sits in the Menard’s parking lot in Warren. Stosik hopes to be in other spots in the Valley soon.

The CDC reports 8.2 percent of people with visual impairments do not have health insurance.

Stosik said the whole point of his organization is to help the uninsured.

“I mean you can go from anywhere from a cheap $50 one to one that’s $5,000,” he said.

Or assist with programs one might have to take.

“You have to take special mobility training — special in home training — to make sure you can get around and make sure you know what you’re doing,” Stosik said.

And beginning next week, Stosik says he is going to start a Queen of Hearts game to raise more money for the foundation.

