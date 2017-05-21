Youngstown man found after missing since Friday

65-year-old Guy Riddle III was reported missing at 11:30 p.m. Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man missing since Friday morning was found Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 65-year-old Guy Riddle III was reported missing by his brother Demetrius Riddle at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Demetrius told police Guy was last seen Friday at 9 a.m. leaving his Mumford Street home to catch a bus for Turning Point Counseling center. He then never returned home.

Demetrius also said he called hospitals to no avail and that Guy has “some mental issues.”

A family friend told WKBN Sunday afternoon Guy was found at Turning Point and that he was in the St. Elizabeth psychiatric ward on the seventh floor. They don’t know how he got there, but say he is OK and still in the hospital.

