Ariana Grande backup dancers from Ohio safe after Manchester explosion

MANCHESTER, England (WCMH) – Brian and Scott Nicholson are backup dancers and choreographers for Ariana Grande.

NBC4’s Katie Ferrell actually went to high school and was in show choir with the twins from Strongsville, just outside of Cleveland. Katie spoke with the twins’ sister Monday night.

She said Brian and Scott performed at the concert and are safe. She said they are shaken up, but okay.

They were evacuated with the dancers and crew and were able to call family to let them know they were okay while they were leaving.

There has been an outpouring of support for the brothers online.

Brian and Scott graduated from Strongsville High School in 2003 and have been on tour with Ariana Grande for years.

Ariana Grande is on the European leg for her current tour. The tour made a stop in Columbus back in March.

