Austintown students track weather balloon after launch

Monday, students in Austintown Middle School's STEM program learned where their weather balloon landed.

On May 10, eighth-grade students launched the helium-filled balloon equipped with a GPS tracker. It tracked real-time weather data such as temperatures, humidity and pressure.

Once the balloon was launched, a group of eight students and a few teachers took off to track it.

“It basically just followed the turnpike all the way down,” said student Colin Smith.

The balloon climbed 109,000 feet in the air before it came tumbling down into a tree near the turnpike exit.

“It landed about two and a half hours away in Somerset, Pennsylvania,” Smith said.

Before the students launched the balloon, they looked at the jet stream for that day to try to predict where it might land.

“It was pretty close to where we predicted in our simulation. It was about a 100-mile difference,” said student Elyssa Molody.

Smith said they learned that temperatures change as the balloon climbs.

“We learned about how when you’re really high, it gets really cold,” Smith said.

