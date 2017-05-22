Boardman police chief candidates narrowed down to 3

The next round of interviews will take place next month with the new Boardman police chief to be named in July

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees have narrowed it down to three candidates for Boardman Township Police Chief when the current chief, Jack Nichols, retires.

Twelve people applied for the position.

The trustees will bring back the following applicants for the next round of interviews:

  • Todd Werth, supervisory senior resident agent with the FBI
  • Rod Foley, commander of the patrol division for Youngstown Police
  • Glen Riddle, Boardman Police sergeant

The next round of interviews will take place next month with the new chief to be named in July.

