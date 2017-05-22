Former Campbell mayor accused of fraudulent home improvement services

George Krinos was charged in a two-count criminal information with engaging in a securities fraud scheme and willfully failing to collect and pay taxes for his employees.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former mayor of Campbell is in trouble again for fraud.

A lawsuit has been filed against George N. Krinos for failing to deliver promised home improvement services.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Krinos allegedly used the name “George Nicholis” in business dealings for Windows, Doors, Kitchens, and More Construction Co.

Krinos is accused of accepting money from consumers but failing to complete projects or doing “shoddy” work in northeast Ohio.

Among three unresolved complaints against the company, consumer losses total approximately $12,200. The lawsuit seeks reimbursement to customers and a court order to stop Krinos from further violations.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is offering help to those who suspect they may have been scammed by Krinos and this company. Call 800-282-0515 or visit OhioProtects.org for more information.

Earlier this year, Krinos pleaded guilty to charges of securities fraud and failure to pay and collect taxes. He was accused of using his Boardman-based investment firm to defraud investors of nearly $1.2 million through stock sales and other investments.

