Champion rolls past Canfield in Regional tuneup

Champion rolled past Canfield 12-1 in a regional softball tuneup on Monday

Champion rolled past Canfield 12-1 in a regional softball tuneup on Monday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local softball teams are heading for Regionals later this week.  Two of them, Champion and Canfield faced off Monday evening in a pre-Regional tuneup.

Champion rolled to the victory, 12-1. The Golden Flashes improve to 28-2 on the season. They will face Cardinal Mooney in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday at 5PM at Massillon Washington High School.

Canfield drops to 21-5. The Cardinals will meet Walsh Jesuit in the Division I Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 2PM at the University of Akron.

