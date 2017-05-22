Champion rolls past Canfield in Regional tuneup

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local softball teams are heading for Regionals later this week. Two of them, Champion and Canfield faced off Monday evening in a pre-Regional tuneup.

Champion rolled to the victory, 12-1. The Golden Flashes improve to 28-2 on the season. They will face Cardinal Mooney in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday at 5PM at Massillon Washington High School.

Canfield drops to 21-5. The Cardinals will meet Walsh Jesuit in the Division I Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 2PM at the University of Akron.