Chart-topping musician Richard Marx coming to Stambaugh Auditorium

Some of his hit singles include "Hold on to the Nights," "Don't Mean Nothing," "Satisfied" and "Right Here Waiting"

By Published:
Some of his hit singles include "Hold on to the Nights," "Don't Mean Nothing," "Satisfied" and "Right Here Waiting."

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Richard Marx is coming to Stambaugh Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 24 for a 7 p.m. show, welcomed by Mix 98.9.

Marx is a singer, songwriter and producer who has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has four multi-platinum albums.

Some of his hit singles include “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.”

He has written songs for Josh Groban, Jennifer Nettles, Barbra Streisand and NSYNC, among others.

Marx won a Song of the Year Grammy for co-authoring Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father.”

Tickets go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office. They can be purchased online or by calling 330-259-0555.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s