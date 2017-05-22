Chart-topping musician Richard Marx coming to Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Richard Marx is coming to Stambaugh Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 24 for a 7 p.m. show, welcomed by Mix 98.9.

Marx is a singer, songwriter and producer who has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has four multi-platinum albums.

Some of his hit singles include “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.”

He has written songs for Josh Groban, Jennifer Nettles, Barbra Streisand and NSYNC, among others.

Marx won a Song of the Year Grammy for co-authoring Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father.”

Tickets go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office. They can be purchased online or by calling 330-259-0555.