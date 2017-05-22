Former pro boxer takes aim at fighting fires in Struthers

Jake Giuriceo joins the Struthers Fire Department as its newest firefighter

By Published:
Jake Giuriceo has spent the past few years as a professional boxer. Monday, he was sworn in as the newest firefighter in Struthers with his wife and daughters by his side.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighting is a tough job, and Struthers has a new firefighter who’s one of the toughest people around.

Jake Giuriceo has spent the past few years as a professional boxer. Monday, he was sworn in as the newest firefighter in Struthers with his wife and daughters by his side.

Giuriceo has been a Building and Grounds coordinator for the city for the last two years. Now, he’s taking a job as a engineer with the fire department and starts on the job next Wednesday.

Giuriceo’s boxing history could be helpful in his new gig.

“I think I’m fast, speed-wise. I think I’m agile, so I’ll be able to get in some places some guys can’t,” he said. “And, I never give up. I think that’s one thing people know about me is I never give up. No matter how big that fire is, I think we’ll still be able to find it and come out victorious.”

Jake said it would have to be a really big fight for him to return to the ring. He won 20 of his 27 pro fights.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s