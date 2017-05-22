Former pro boxer takes aim at fighting fires in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighting is a tough job, and Struthers has a new firefighter who’s one of the toughest people around.

Jake Giuriceo has spent the past few years as a professional boxer. Monday, he was sworn in as the newest firefighter in Struthers with his wife and daughters by his side.

Giuriceo has been a Building and Grounds coordinator for the city for the last two years. Now, he’s taking a job as a engineer with the fire department and starts on the job next Wednesday.

Giuriceo’s boxing history could be helpful in his new gig.

“I think I’m fast, speed-wise. I think I’m agile, so I’ll be able to get in some places some guys can’t,” he said. “And, I never give up. I think that’s one thing people know about me is I never give up. No matter how big that fire is, I think we’ll still be able to find it and come out victorious.”

Jake said it would have to be a really big fight for him to return to the ring. He won 20 of his 27 pro fights.