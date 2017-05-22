Four hitters batted .400 for McDonald’s 11-win team this Spring

Joey Sudol scored 42 runs over the last two years.

McDonald Blue Devils High School Baseball - McDonald, Ohio

2017 McDonald Final Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Bill Ifft
Record:: 11-7

Team Stats
Batting Average: .328

Individual Stats
Batting Average
Dylan Portolese – .420 (21-50)
Nate Ifft – .402 (32-65)
Joey Sudol – .413 (26-63)
Nick Shiley – ..407 (24-59)
Calvin Woolford – .304 (17-56)
Dale Woolford – .300 (15-50)

Slugging Percentage
Joey Sudol – .619
Nate Ifft – .615

Hits
Nate Ifft – 32
Joey Sudol – 26
Nick Shiley – 24
Dylan Portolese – 21

Runs Scored
Joey Sudol – 22
Nate Ifft – 17
Dylan Portolese – 13
Nick Shiley – 12

Doubles
Nate Ifft – 8
Zach Nolf – 6
Joey Sudol – 3
Nick Shiley – 3
Calvin Woolford – 3

Runs Batted In
Nick Shiley – 15
Dale Woolford – 14
Dylan Portolese – 14
Zach Nolf – 13

Stolen Bases
Joey Sudol – 26
Nate Ifft – 14
Dylan Portolese – 10

