Four hitters batted .400 for McDonald’s 11-win team this Spring

2017 McDonald Final Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Bill Ifft
Record:: 11-7
Team Stats
Batting Average: .328
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Dylan Portolese – .420 (21-50)
Nate Ifft – .402 (32-65)
Joey Sudol – .413 (26-63)
Nick Shiley – ..407 (24-59)
Calvin Woolford – .304 (17-56)
Dale Woolford – .300 (15-50)
Slugging Percentage
Joey Sudol – .619
Nate Ifft – .615
Hits
Nate Ifft – 32
Joey Sudol – 26
Nick Shiley – 24
Dylan Portolese – 21
Runs Scored
Joey Sudol – 22
Nate Ifft – 17
Dylan Portolese – 13
Nick Shiley – 12
Doubles
Nate Ifft – 8
Zach Nolf – 6
Joey Sudol – 3
Nick Shiley – 3
Calvin Woolford – 3
Runs Batted In
Nick Shiley – 15
Dale Woolford – 14
Dylan Portolese – 14
Zach Nolf – 13
Stolen Bases
Joey Sudol – 26
Nate Ifft – 14
Dylan Portolese – 10