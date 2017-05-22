Girard crime activity: 2 charged after investigation of suspected overdose

Sunday, May 14

12:50 a.m. — 300 block of S. State St., reported damage to a pump handle and hose at a Sunoco gas station. Police said it was unknown if the damage was done intentionally or by a neglectful customer who pulled away without removing the handle from the vehicle.

Monday, May 15

2:29 a.m. — 500 block of Park Ave., police and an ambulance were called to the area for a reported overdose. A woman reported that the man who overdosed had taken several pills and snorted heroin. The man denied using narcotics and refused medical treatment.

9:42 p.m. — Tod Park, police received a report that a man had injected heroin between his toes and then passed out along the fence near the tennis court. Police said officers weren’t notified about the reported drug abuse for an extended period of time and what exactly happened was unclear.

Tuesday, May 16

7:35 a.m. — 800 block of N. Highland Ave., Timothy Doran, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, and Stephen Doran, charged with tampering with evidence. Police were called to investigate a reported overdose. Police said Timothy Doran was turning blue when they arrived and was given two doses of naloxone. Police said Stephen Doran was reluctant to tell investigators what Timothy had taken but later admitted to concealing a baggie and spoon containing heroin residue in his pants. Police said several drug paraphernalia items were found in the room, and a 3-year-old child was seen in another room of the house.

9:57 a.m. — 100 block of E. Kline St., Robert Davies, of Boardman, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. A man reported that Davies threatened to shoot him after trying to “barge in” to a house. Police said Davies was there attempting to pick up a woman who lived in the home. Davies had a loaded gun and a knife on him at the time and admitted to the threat, a police report said.

2:35 p.m. — 1500 block of Greenwood Dr., Delores M. Karnofel arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Police said Karnofel was argumentative and dropped to the floor when they arrived at her house to attempt to serve her with the warrant. An officer then had to carry her by her armpits to the police cruiser, according to a police report.

6:47 p.m. — 100 block of Hazel St., a woman reported that her 80-year-old mother’s pain medication was missing. She believed that her mother’s home health care aide had stolen the medications because she has an alleged history of abusing pills. The woman was told to contact the home health care agency to request a new aide, and an investigation was started.

7:09 p.m. — Tod Park, police were called to the park for a 4-year-old boy who was left unattended near the baseball field. Police said the boy was with his older sister when officers arrived. A group of children said they were playing on the jungle gym together and didn’t realize the boy was gone. Their mothers were contacted.

9:47 p.m. — 500 block of Lawrence Ave., police were sent to investigate threats reportedly made by a group of teenagers, who police say have had ongoing issues with each other.

Wednesday, May 17

9:46 a.m. — 1200 block of S. State St., a man reported witnessing two suspects carrying boxes of scrap metal and wires. One of the suspects was recognized by the man and told police that he had permission to take the scrap metal from Mazza Heating and Cooling. The owner told police that the men are frequently stealing scrap from his dumpster. The owner didn’t want to press charges but does want them to stay off his property. The known suspect was issued a criminal trespass warning.

9:52 a.m. — Intersection of Ohio St. and N. Davis St., Albert Akins, III, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court. He was initially stopped by police for matching the description of a suspect related to a possible scrap metal theft that occurred the same day, but was found to not be the suspect.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

