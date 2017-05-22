Hazel Price Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, for Hazel Price, 78, of Austintown, who died Monday afternoon, May 22, 2017 at Briarfield Manor.

Hazel was born November 28, 1938 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, a daughter of the late Otto and Ruby (Noble) Hedges and came to this area in 1989.

Hazel was a member of the Coasters Car Club and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #737.

She was an avid bowler and loved the outdoors, especially hiking.

She leaves her husband, Ken Price, whom she married May 12, 1989; two sons, Duane Walling of Tampa, Florida and Patrick Walling of Ocoee, Florida; two daughters, Tracy (Michael) Martin of Austintown and Pamela (Michael) Moore of Gobles, Michigan; two stepdaughters, LaRhonda (Asa) Randell of Hastings, Michigan and MaLynda (Tom) Hitchcock of Kalamazoo, Michigan; one stepson, Kenneth B. Price of Kalamazoo, Michigan; a brother, James Hedges of St. Joseph, Michigan; a sister, Ruby (George) Hause of Hastings, Michigan; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by two sons, Eric Walling and Howard Walling.

Friends may call Thursday, May 25 from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44515 or Briarfield Manor Resident Services,461 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Family and friends may send condolences to the Price family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

