WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard woman pleaded guilty to stealing from a person in a protected class on Monday.

Kim Blaine was accused of stealing from an elderly, wheelchair-bound victim.

Investigators say she stole $1,400 from the 86-year-old person by applying for a Kohl’s credit card, PNC Bank card and First Premier card in the victim’s name.

Blaine will be sentenced at a later date after the pre-sentencing investigation.