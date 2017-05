LISBON, Ohio – Jeanette Gardner, 70, of Lisbon, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Blossom and Nursing Rehab Center in Salem, Ohio.

She was born on June 18, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Jay C. and Ann K. Korecki Gardner.

She leaves two brothers Jay Dalton of Boardman and Jeffrey Dalton of Chester, West Virginia.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.



