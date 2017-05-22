Man dies in Calif. botulism outbreak from gas station nacho cheese

Nacho cheese dip from a Sacramento suburb gas station appear to have caused the illnesses

KRON and The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Hospital, Medical Care Generic

SACRAMENTO (AP/KRON) — California authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho cheese dip sold at a gas station.

Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is ten people sickened by the cheese dip.

One woman who used the nacho cheese on her Doritos on April 21 is now fighting to breathe and open her eyes.

Authorities did not identify the dead man.

California health officials say the illnesses appear caused by botulism carried in nacho cheese dip sold at a gas station in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove.

Authorities said Friday all ten people were hospitalized.

A spokesman with the California Department of Public Health says the agency is unable to immediately provide updates on their conditions.

