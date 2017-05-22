Margaret Thellman Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Margaret Thellman, 83, a longtime resident of East Palestine and formerly Darlington, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly Monday, May 22, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.

She was born February 12, 1934 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late, William and Marie Brown Lightfoot.

Margaret worked as a hairdresser in Anderson, Indiana for a number of years before returning to East Palestine in 1985.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine and the Ladies Aid Society.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Thellman in 2005.

Margaret is survived by many extended family members, as well as her church family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

There will be a calling hour one hour prior to service (9:30 – 10:30 a.m.) at the church.

A private entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, c/o Gift of Mary, 180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



