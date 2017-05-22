Mary E. Gardner Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Mary E. Gardner, age 98, of Salem, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Circle of Care in Salem. She was born August 4, 1918, in Salineville, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Birdie (Ludlum) Bettis.

Mary was Presbyterian by faith. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles and AMVETS Auxiliary in Salineville.

Her husband, David R. Gardner whom she married Aug. 5th, 1944, preceded her in death September 28, 1995.

She is survived by a stepson, Keith Gardner of Painesville, OH; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Mary was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Gardner; a daughter, Kaye Wyand; a sister, Ethel Ervine; and 3 brothers Walter, George, and Harold Bettis.

Private arrangements are being held. Interment will be at the Woodland Cemetery in Salineville.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary’s obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here