Memorial Day weekend OVI checkpoints to correspond with Click It or Ticket campaign

The national Click It or Ticket campaign begins May 22 and will run through June 4

The campaign promotes wearing seat belts to prevent car accident fatalities.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct multiple sobriety checkpoints Memorial Day weekend to correspond with the national Click It or Ticket campaign.

Details will be released later in the week. There will also be saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this week and weekend.

According to the Task Force, the Memorial Day weekend is historically one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year. So, the Click It or Ticket campaign begins this week, on May 22.

The campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep motorists safe. It will run through June 4.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of the 22,441 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2015 were unrestrained.

