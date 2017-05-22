Packard Music Hall announces Ted Nugent will perform

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Packard Music Hall announced Monday that rock artist Ted Nugent will perform there in August.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. August 23, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $26.50 to $52 and go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Packard Music Hall box office, www.ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.

Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums, performed over 6,500 live shows and continued to set attendance records at venues around the globe. He has been featured on VH1’s “Behind the Music,” A&E’s “Biography” and more.

His hits include “Journey to the Center of the Mind,” “Stranglehold,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” “High Enough,” and “Fred Bear.”