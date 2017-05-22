Packard Music Hall announces Ted Nugent will perform

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. August 23, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

By Published: Updated:
Ted Nugent performs during the Sonic Baptizm Tour at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sunday, July 24, 2016, in Atlanta.
Ted Nugent performs during the Sonic Baptizm Tour at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sunday, July 24, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Packard Music Hall announced Monday that rock artist Ted Nugent will perform there in August.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. August 23, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $26.50 to $52 and go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Packard Music Hall box office, www.ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.

Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums, performed over 6,500 live shows and continued to set attendance records at venues around the globe. He has been featured on VH1’s “Behind the Music,” A&E’s “Biography” and more.

His hits include “Journey to the Center of the Mind,” “Stranglehold,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” “High Enough,” and “Fred Bear.”

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s