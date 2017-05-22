Pepper Pike murder suspect arrested in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Niles is in custody after a man was shot to death in Pepper Pike early Monday.

It was the first homicide in Pepper Pike since March 28, 1995, according to police.

WJW in Cleveland is reporting that criminal charges are pending against the Niles suspect. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Isaiah Lampkins.

