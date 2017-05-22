Plea deal discussions continue in Warren teen’s murder case

Fifteen-year-old Bresha Meadows is charged with shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows

By Published:
Bresha Meadows

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorneys for Bresha Meadows and prosecutors are meeting today, which could end in a plea agreement.

Both sides have been talking about her release from the juvenile center and getting mental health treatment.

The 15-year-old girl is charged with shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows, last July.

Family members have said Jonathan Meadows was a domestic abuser, but other family members say the teen was acting out.

Talks of a plea agreement in the case began about two weeks ago. A major step in that direction was expected to happen at today’s hearing.

WKBN has been following the case and will be in court for any updates in the case. Check back here for updates or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s