Plea deal discussions continue in Warren teen’s murder case

Related Coverage Plea deal discussions underway in Warren teen’s murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorneys for Bresha Meadows and prosecutors are meeting today, which could end in a plea agreement.

Both sides have been talking about her release from the juvenile center and getting mental health treatment.

The 15-year-old girl is charged with shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows, last July.

Family members have said Jonathan Meadows was a domestic abuser, but other family members say the teen was acting out.

Talks of a plea agreement in the case began about two weeks ago. A major step in that direction was expected to happen at today’s hearing.

WKBN has been following the case and will be in court for any updates in the case. Check back here for updates or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.