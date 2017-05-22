Police: Student charged with inducing panic for reported threats on social media

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old eighth grader from Chaney High School was arrested and charged Monday morning with inducing panic for allegedly making threats on social media.

Police say he made threats against others and to shoot up the school.

The student was arrested at home and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center before the start of the school day, which resumed as normal.

According to the Youngstown City School District, the student is facing a possible expulsion.

Parents of Chaney High School and Rayen Early College Middle School students were notified Monday afternoon that their children were safe.