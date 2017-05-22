Ronald B. McElhaney Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Ronald B. McElhaney, age 84, departed this earthly life and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 22, 2017 after a long, courageous battle with kidney disease.

Ron was born on September 5, 1932 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lawrence and Nancy (Hart) McElhaney.

He attended Niles McKinley High School and served his country in the U.S. Army.

Ron was an exterminator with Assured Pest Control until 1980. He had also worked at Advanced Desk for 12 years.

Spending time with family was Ron’s true passion and he enjoyed that more than anything. Ron also enjoyed flying model airplanes, gardening, animals and loved his classic country music.

Ron married the love of his life, Jo Ann Collins. They were married for 59 years until her passing on December 15, 2013.

Ron will be so deeply missed by his three daughters, Linda (Ryan) Chapman of Indiana, Kathy (Edward) Marshall of Canfield and Jill Luli of Austintown; his seven grandchildren, Ed, Elizabeth, Tiffany, Brian, Ryan, Gary and Amanda; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Villa Millikin of Warren and Alberta (Jon) Gerspacher of South Carolina and one brother, Robert McElhaney of Florida.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to Ronald’s family.



Order Flowers Here