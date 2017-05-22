Sally E. “Emma” Long Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Sally E. “Emma” Long, 81, of Champion, Ohio, died on Monday, May 22, 2017 at Windsor House.

She was born February 11, 1936 in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Arthur and Gertrude Rosenberger Smith.

On March 12, 1951, Sally married Gene M. Long and they spent 53 wonderful years together, until his passing on June 4, 2004.

Emma graduated from Howland High School.

She worked as the head cashier at Klingemier’s Sparkle Market for 31 years.

She loved to play Bingo and any kind of slot machine. Sally also enjoyed spending time at Cortland SCOPE.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Dorothy J. (Joe) Setinsek of Howland; sons, Leroy E. (Jackie) Long of Howland and Daryl E. (Kim) Long of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Rachel L. (Gregg) Zban, David G. (Carrie) Long, Jeffrey A. (Shelley) Porter, Michelle M. Long, Crystal (Jeff) Badyna, Brent (Emily) Long and Joshua Long; seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Tom (Eunice) Smith; sisters, Peggy Kuriatnyk and Christine Carlson as well as brother-in-law, Bill Long.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene M. Long; sister, Nancy Long and her parents.

Per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

She will be interred at the Bazetta Township Hillside Cemetery with her husband.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. To send online to condolences to the Long family, please visit www.carlwhall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Windsor House of Champion for the gentle care they showed to Sally.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Kinsman Police Department, Safety Force Day, PO Box 69 Kinsman, Ohio 44428.



Order Flowers Here