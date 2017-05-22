Storm Team 27: Decreasing clouds and dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING. Clouds will decrease through the day and skies will become partly to mostly sunny. The quiet weather will continue through the day on Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Rain chances return Tuesday night and linger for the second half of the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds. Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 68

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 54

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (30% AM)

High: 69 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 73 Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 76 Low: 53

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 55

