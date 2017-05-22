Storm Team 27: Nice weather Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for dry weather through Tuesday morning with temperatures sliding into middle 40’s.  Tuesday will stay dry with some sun and passing clouds.  Highs will push into the Mid 70’s.

The risk for a shower returns later Tuesday night into Wednesday.  Look for unsettled weather with a chance for showers through the end of week and into the Holiday Weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  74

Tuesday night:  Partly cloudy.  Isolated shower late. (20%)
Low:  52

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  73

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
High:  68   Low:  55

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  (30%)
High:  66   Low:  52

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower possible.  (30%)
High:  72   Low:  50

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  76   Low:  55

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  73   Low:  55

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower.  (40%)
High:  72   Low:  54

