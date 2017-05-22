Storm Team 27: Some sunshine ahead

An isolated shower is possible early this morning. Otherwise expect dry conditions to start the week. Clouds will decrease through the day and skies will become partly sunny. The quiet weather will continue through the day on Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Rain chances return Tuesday night and linger for the second half of the workweek.

Today: Isolated early shower. Decreasing clouds. Partly sunny.  (20% AM)
High: 68

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 72    Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 64    Low: 54

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (30% AM)
High: 69    Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 73    Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 76   Low: 53

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 74   Low: 55

