Summer festivals and events 2017

Are we missing something? Send us your summer 2017 festival or event information.

River Rock at the Amp Classic Rock Concert Series

First show is on May 27; final show on Sept. 2

Gates open at 5 p.m., headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren

Admission $8, kids 12 and under are free

Tribute bands will cover music from Journey to Queen to Jason Aldean

For a complete list of show dates, opening acts and headliners, visit their website

Steel Valley Thunder

June 3

Sharon Speedway: 3241 Custer-Orangeville Rd., Hartford, Ohio

Adult 14+ GA Ticket: $10; kids 13 and under GA Ticket: free; Pit Pass: $30

Pit gates open at 4 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 7 p.m.

Big-Block Modifieds, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds & Econo Mods plus E-Mods and Mini Stocks

For more Steel Valley Thunder dates, visit their website

Tuesdays at Courthouse Square

Tuesdays from June 6 – Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m.

Warren Farmer’s Market

Featuring cooking demonstrations, yoga, nutritional education, live music and family friendly activities

Free parking on the Square and at the Franklin Street Parking Deck

For more information, visit their website

Howland Farmer’s Market

Saturdays from June 10 – Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

8204 East Market St., Warren

Enjoy farm fresh fruits and vegetables locally and regionally grown. There is also a selection of non-food items.

For more information, visit their website

W.D. Packard Summer Concert Series

1703 Mahoning Ave NW Warren

There will be eight concerts during this year’s summer band concert series, the first on June 11 at 7 p.m. and the last on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

For a complete list of dates and times, visit their website

Trumbull Art Gallery Summerfest

June 19-30

158-162 N. Park Ave., Warren

Join TAG after the parade on June 30 at 11:30 a.m. for Music at Noon in the Park, Chalk on the Walk, free ice cream from AVI and free hot dogs from Crouse’s Fire Truck. You can also cartoon yourself and design your own Emoji. All art workshops are for children of all ages.

For a complete list of events, visit their website

Riverside Railroad Club Open Houses

June 23 4-8 p.m.; June 24 noon-4 p.m.; Sept. 22 4-8 p.m.; Sept. 23 noon-4 p.m.

220 West Market Street, Warren

Admission: $3 for adults, free for children under 12

We currently have three independent loops on the layout which are capable of running several trains at a time on each one. We operate what are known as G gauge trains which can vary in scale from 1/22.5 to 1/32.

For more information, visit their website

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival

July 12-16 each day begins with an 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. lunch and 5-11 p.m. evening festival hours

381 Robbins Avenue Niles

Grand prize drawing for your choice of: 2017 GMC Terrain AWD SLT (winner responsible for tax, title and fees); or Walt Disney World Vacation (six person, all inclusive); or $25,000 cash. 2nd prize: $1,000. 3rd prize: $500. Nightly entertainment, wine tasting contest, Bocce tournament, games, rides and food.

For more information, visit their website

Trumbull Art Gallery Potter and Ceramic Artisan Festival

July 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Court House Square across from the Trumbull Art Gallery, 162 N. Park Ave., Warren

For more information, visit their website

Greene Eagle Winery Bluegrass Festival

“Stomping with the Settlers” begins at noon on July 22

2576 Davis Peck Road, Cortland

Tickets are $20 to join in on the music, food, artisans and memorabilia

For more information, visit their website

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Slovak Fest

Aug. 13 from noon – 8 p.m.

915 Cornell Street Youngstown

Money raffle, music, food and a Slovak auction

For more information, visit their website

Canfield Fair

Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

7265 Columbiana Canfield Road

For more information, visit their website

Stoneboro Fair

Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro, Pa.

$10 gate admission Fee (2 years and older)

For a complete list of events, visit their website

Brittany Szwedko Memorial 5K Run and Dog Walk

Sept. 10

5K is $30 and begins at 9 a.m., dog walk is at 9:30 a.m.

6000 Kirk Rd., Austintown

Legacy Dog Rescue is holding a 5K run and dog walk to raise funds for a YSU scholarship in memory of Brittany Szwedko, a young girl who lost her life after being struck while training for a 5K.

For more information and to register, visit their website

6th Annual Gala at the Kinsman House

Sept. 11 from 6-9 p.m.

303 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren

Admission Fee: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door

Annual fundraiser for the Warren Heritage Center. Evening activities include a wine-tasting with hors d’oeuvres, Chinese auction and live entertainment.

Call 330-372-0237 or email WarrenHeritage@aol.com for more information

Lordstown Apple Cider Festival

Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to midnight; Sept. 16 from noon to midnight; Sept. 17 from noon to 9 p.m.

Lordstown High School grounds, Salt Springs Road

Admission is free

Watch as apples are turned into fresh, sweet apple cider. Craft, flower and car shows; entertainment and a parade. Food and beverages available for purchase including fresh cider.

For more information, call 330-824-2650

Putting Downs First 2017 Buddy Walk

Sept. 16 from noon to 5 p.m., walk begins at 2 p.m.

Perkins Park on Mahoning Avenue in Warren

The Buddy Walk is a 1-mile walk held by Putting Downs First to celebrate those with Down syndrome.

For more information and to register, visit their website

North East Ohio Century Cycling Event

Sept. 17

Registration from 7-11 a.m. with different routes to choose from

Starting at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Banquet Center, 899 Everett Cortland Hull Rd., Cortland

NEOC is famous for its “all you can eat” homemade cookies

For more information and to register, visit their website