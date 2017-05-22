Summer festivals and events 2017

Related Coverage Youngstown’s Summer Movie Series schedule announced

River Rock at the Amp Classic Rock Concert Series

First show is on May 27; final show on Sept. 2

Gates open at 5 p.m., headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

321 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren

Admission $8, kids 12 and under are free

Tribute bands will cover music from Journey to Queen to Jason Aldean

For a complete list of show dates, opening acts and headliners, visit their website

Tuesdays at Courthouse Square

Tuesdays from June 6 – Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m.

Warren Farmer’s Market

Featuring cooking demonstrations, yoga, nutritional education, live music and family-friendly activities

Free parking on the Square and at the Franklin St. Parking Deck

For more information, visit their website

Idora Neighborhood Farmers Market

Every Tuesday from 4:30-7 p.m. from June 6 – Oct. 3

2600 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown

Various vendors will be selling food. The Farmers Market accepts the Ohio Direction Card, WIC famers market coupons and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons.

Summer Concerts in the Austintown Township Park

Every Tuesday from June 6 through Aug. 22 (except July 4) from 7-8:30 p.m.

An additional concert will be held on Friday, July 14

6000 Kirk Road, Austintown

Presented by Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course

For a complete list of performances, visit their website

Howland Farmer’s Market

Saturdays from June 10 – Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

8204 East Market St., Warren

Enjoy farm fresh fruits and vegetables locally and regionally grown. There is also a selection of non-food items.

For more information, visit their website

W.D. Packard Summer Concert Series

1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren

There will be eight concerts during this year’s summer band concert series, the first on June 11 at 7 p.m. and the last on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

For a complete list of dates and times, visit their website

Austintown Farmers’ Market

Every Monday from June 12 through Sept. 25 (except Labor Day) from 5-8 p.m.

In addition to local produce, gourmet baked treats and artisan crafts, there will be kids’ crafts, face painting, live music, free yoga, healthy cooking demos, library visits, educational classes and more.

For more information, visit the Austintown Farmers’ Market Facebook page

The Artisan Farmer’s Market at Woodworth Park

Every Friday, June 16 – Sept. 15, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

255 Warren Ave., Poland

An Open Air Seasonal Farmer’s Market, serving the communities of Beaver, Springfield, Boardman and Poland communities.

Artisans include farmers, growers and producers that offer fresh produce grown locally as well as preserves, baked goods and other tasty treats.

Vienna Twp. Free Sunday Concerts

Sundays at 6 p.m., starting July 9

Vienna Twp. Bicentennial Gazebo, Warren-Sharon Road

Aug. 6, Legends of Music

Aug. 13, Good Question

Bring your lawn chairs. In case of rain, concerts will be moved to St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Center, at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road.

Columbiana County Fair

July 31-Aug. 6

225 Lee Ave., Lisbon

More information, including a schedule of events, is available at columbianacountyfair.org

America’s Night Out Against Crime

Aug. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Vienna Township Gazebo

The Vienna Township Neighborhood Watch is hosting a National Night Out to get residents involved in the partnership between public safety and communities, preventing crime and drugs in the neighborhood. Officers will be available to answer questions and address neighborhood concerns.

Entertainment will be provided by Don Richards, and activities will include picnic food, police and fire emergency vehicles, a canned food drive, fundraiser raffle, My Little Library donation box and chalk on the walk.

Lit Youngstown’s poetry readings

Aug. 2, starts at 7 p.m.

Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in downtown Youngstown

Lit Youngstown will host three regional poets at its monthly First Wednesday Readers Series. The poets are — Jen Ashbum, Roger Craik and Jason Irwin — have works published in books and journals. The event will be followed by an open mic hosted by Brandon Noel of the Makeshift Poets of Warren. The reading is free and open to the public.

Meszaros Charitable Foundation Fund Feast

Aug. 3, beginning at 5 p.m.

Quaker Steak and Lube in Sharon

Showcasing a Bavarian Fun Fest® theme, the FUNd FEAST will be complete with ethnic foods and entertainment, including performances by The Zaps Band, Grant Street Exit and the Piano Jammers Dueling Piano act. Fundraising at the event will include Chinese and silent auctions.

The Meszaros Charitable Foundation’s mission is to honor Gary by helping to improve individuals’ and families’ lives through community projects, grants and scholarships. Tickets may be purchased at http://moesfund.org or from any member of the Board of Directors.

Steel Valley Cluster AKC All-Breed Dog Shows

Aug. 3-6

Canfield Fairgrounds, $5 per vehicle

Judging begins at 8 a.m. and Best of Show judging ends between 5-6 p.m. each day

NADD Dock Diving from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday; $15 entry fee

Eye and heart health fair on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Canine Good Citizen (purebred) testing on Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; $20 per dog

A large portion of the proceeds will go back to community dog clubs. Dog product vendors will be in attendance.

For more information about the entire event, visit Steel Valley Cluster’s website

For more information about judging, visit InfoDog.com

For more information about Dock Diving, visit NADD’s website

St. Patrick Parish Festival

Aug. 3 and 4 (6-11 p.m.), Aug. 5 (5 p.m. to midnight), Aug. 6 (3-11 p.m.)

225 N. Main St., Hubbard

Delicious homemade food including 1/2 chicken and rib dinners, Father Mike’s famous steak hoagies, stuffed cabbage, fresh-cut fries, lemon shakes, and more! Huge basket raffle — raffle prizes include 55” TV, Apple iPad, Toro Lawn Mower, Drone, 4 Double-hung windows installed, chair. Grand Prize Raffle is $25,000 cash! Live band entertainment nightly, BINGO Friday through Sunday. Hourly drawings for cash, rides, free admission.

For more information, visit the event’s website

Greater Youngstown Italian Fest

Aug. 4 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Aug. 5 (1-11 p.m.) and Aug. 6 (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

Downtown Youngstown

Hosted by the Italian Heritage Foundation of Youngstown, Inc., the festival uses proceeds to offer scholarships to local students, benefit local charities such as the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The fest is a family-oriented event that offers a taste of the Italian heritage through performances by international recording artists, food offered by the area’s vendors and restaurants, Italian games and more.

4th annual Garden Crawl and Party on the Porch

Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Warren’s Garden District

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is hosting the event to showcase the efforts of residents and volunteers in the Garden District making a positive change in the community. This year, TNP will have the trolley running a continuous loop through the Garden District to showcase success in the neighborhood.

Traveling Petting Zoo

Aug. 5, 9 a.m. – noon

Canfield Dollar General on Rt. 224

Cost is a monetary donation to Canfield Operation Blessing food pantry, serving Mahoning County and receiving no government funding. Animals provided by Felger Exotics, Dwayne and Daniel Felger.

2nd annual ColorBurst5k

Aug. 5, 8 a.m. – noon

Eastwood Field

The CB5K brings people together from all parts of the Mahoning Valley community in a technicolor burst of energy and excitement. Blending color, music, and good vibes against the backdrop of a 5K fun-run. Participants can either walk, jog, or run. Race registration is now open at http://www.colorburst5k.com. The 5K is a rain or shine event. Runners are encouraged to show up early for the pre-party, and the run begins at 9 A.M.

Molnar Farms fifth annual Open House

Aug. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3115 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland

Meet the vendors, farm tour hayrides and more.

2nd Annual East Side Better Block

Aug. 5, noon – 5 p.m.

Lincoln Knolls Plaza in Youngstown

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is hosting the event. A vacant storefront in the plaza will be turned into a community space featuring an art gallery, storytelling, free haircuts, and games for kids and seniors. The parking lot will come alive with food, outdoor seating, pop-up vendors, a health fair, giveaways, dance performances, a DJ, a firetruck, a police cruiser, and a bicycle rodeo.

Lawrence County Sportsmen for Youth Field Day

Aug. 5, 7 a.m.- 3p.m.

3839 W Main St., Hillsville, PA 16132

Kids can take part in fun and educational outdoor activities such as fishing at this event, which is hosted by the Mahoning Sportsman Association in Hillsville, PA.

Free, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Austintown Fitch Concert Choir Fundraiser

Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Woodside Community Garden (at the corner of Elmwood and Rosemont avenues in Austintown, South Wickliffe area)

The concert choir will perform for about 2 hours, all to raise funds for their upcoming trip to New York City where they will perform in Carnegie Hall under the direction of Eric Whitacre, a grammy-winning composer.

The fundraiser is free and open to the public.

The choir will also be selling food, doing a 50/50 raffle and accepting donations for their trip.

Michael R. Hardesty 5K Memorial Scholarship

Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview High School

You can sign up at GetMeRegistered.com or runhigh.com

Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club Show

Aug. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boardman Park

The car club’s 39th annual car show and flea market will be held at the park. A portion of the money raised plus donations benefits Brooklyn Hostetter, a 6-year-old girl from New Waterford, who was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Registration to be in the show is required by August 1. For more information, go to MVOCC’s website

Pancake Breakfast

Aug. 6, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

First Federated Church at 10786 Mahoning Ave. in North Jackson. The breakfast benefits a family involved in the accident on I-76 on July 16.

Jefferson Township Fair

Aug. 8-12 at 5 p.m.

7409 Lamor Rd., Mercer, Pa.

There will be food, rides, truck, tractor pulls and bingo.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page

Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival

Aug. 10-13

Courthouse Square in downtown Warren

Featuring food and entertainment, bocce, morra, wine taste, Italian culture area, parade and Miss Italian and Tiny King & Queen pageants

For more information, visit the festival’s website

Family Fun Night Concert in Cortland

Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

2787 Warren Meadville Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, children five and under are free

The Victory Christian School Class of 2019 is hosting a family-friendly outdoor event. Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m., with activities wrapping up at 10 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and maybe an umbrella and enjoy a relaxing evening filled with fishing, kayaking, food, music and more. Music will be provided by VCS students, a local Christian worship band, Strums and Drums, and Kossuth and the Turncoat.

For more info, please contact Dawn Carsone 330-448-6790.

5th annual African American Male Wellness Walk & Run of the Mahoning Valley

Aug. 12 at 7 a.m.

This community walk and run will feature health screenings and information on various health services that are provided in our community.

There will be pavilions and activities catered to children and armed service veterans.

Rockin’ on the Ridge

Aug. 11-12

Ridge Ranch Campground, 5219 State Route 303, Newton Falls

Two days of bands and camping, with all proceeds going to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. If you wish to camp, call 330-898-8080 to book your site. If you want to spend the day at the event, admittance is $5 for the day, plus donations of pet toys, pet food, blankets and towels. Food will be available, and there will be a 50/50 raffle, t-shirt sales and entertainment.

Shaker Woods Festival

Aug. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27, from 10 a.m. – 5. p.m.

217 State Route 7, Columbiana

Over 200 juried invitational crafters demonstrating and selling their wares. Great vendors and entertainment throughout the day situated in a beautiful wooded setting.

For more information, visit the event’s website

Fireworks Display

August 12, 3-11 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 6601 Ireland Rd., Windsor, OH

One of the largest fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio begins with a day of entertainment, food and activities. Fireworks start at dusk. The cost is $10 per car load of people. Busses are welcomed. There will be no camping this year. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Slovak Fest

Aug. 13 from noon – 8 p.m.

915 Cornell St. Youngstown

Money raffle, music, food and a Slovak auction

For more information, visit their website

Lake Milton Arts and Craft Festival

Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Craig Beach State Park, Grandview Road in Lake Milton

The event will be at the state park amphitheater on the shores of Lake Milton. To participate as an artist or crafter, visit the event’s Facebook page for an application.

Hop Harvest Festival

Aug. 19, 11 a.m.

Lamppost Farm, 14900 Market St., Columbiana

Columbiana’s Birdfish Brewing Co. collaborates with Lamppost Farm to host an experiential celebration of the making (and partaking) of craft beer with hops grown and harvested on-site. Join us for live, local music, farm-fresh cob-oven pizzas, and grass-fed meat options, plus games, hayrides, and fun for the whole family!

Youngstown Flea “Market For Makers”

Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

110 Freeman Alley, downtown Youngstown

The market is dedicated to local/regional vendors of hand-made, antique and re-purposed wood/metal/furniture, vintage clothing and collectibles.

For more information, visit their website

Real Action Pro Wrestling “Over the Top”

Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, doors open at 5:30 p.m., bell time at 6 p.m.

The Highland Center, 14 Highland Ave., Struthers

Featuring: The Bouncer, Curt Fury, Angel Dust, Shawn Blaze, Bobby Beverly, Thomas Adams and many more

Tickets: $12 at the door, $5 kids 10 and under, $10 advance tickets can be purchased at Westside Pizza Joe’s, 3506 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page

Bands at the Baugh: After Dark

Aug. 20 from 7-10 p.m. – Spirit of the Bear & Sam Goodwill

Garden on south side of Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown

Various local food vendors will be parked along side of the event.

One drink at the bar is included in the price of admission.

Krakusy Society’s 2nd Annual Summer Picnic

August 20, 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Countryside Farm Market, 4684 Center Rd., Lowellville, Ohio

All proceeds benefit the building of the Krakusy Society’s new home in Poland. The entry fee is $5/person and kids under 10 are free. There will be homemade Polish food and Polish beer available for purchase. Several activities are planned for children as well as for adults. There will be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and live Polish music. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Canfield Fair

Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

7265 Columbiana Canfield Road

For more information, visit their website

Stoneboro Fair

Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro, PA

$10 gate admission Fee (2 years and older)

For a complete list of events, visit their website

Antiques in the Woods

Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

217 State Route 7, Columbiana

This unique antique show has over 100 of the area’s top-notch antique and collectible dealers. Great food and entertainment. Tractor pulls both days and well as civil war encampments. Classic car show on Sunday.

For more information, visit the event’s website

Brittany Szwedko Memorial 5K Run and Dog Walk

Sept. 10

5K is $30 and begins at 9 a.m., dog walk is at 9:30 a.m.

6000 Kirk Road, Austintown

Legacy Dog Rescue is holding a 5K run and dog walk to raise funds for a YSU scholarship in memory of Brittany Szwedko, a young girl who lost her life after being struck while training for a 5K.

For more information and to register, visit their website

6th Annual Gala at the Kinsman House

Sept. 11 from 6-9 p.m.

303 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren

Admission Fee: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door

Annual fundraiser for the Warren Heritage Center. Evening activities include a wine-tasting with hors d’oeuvres, Chinese auction and live entertainment.

Call 330-372-0237 or email WarrenHeritage@aol.com for more information

Menagerie concert

Sept. 14

The night before Waterfire Sharon’s first event of 2017, Menagerie will be playing music from the 60s, 70s and 80s at Quaker Steak & Lube’s tent to benefit Buhl Park. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the evening of the concert. Tickets are available in advance at the Buhl Park Casino (715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Mark’s Music (Hermitage, PA) and Quaker Steak & Lube (Sharon, PA) during their regular business hours. For more information, visit www.buhlfarmpark.com or call 724-981-5522.

Lordstown Apple Cider Festival

Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to midnight; Sept. 16 from noon to midnight; Sept. 17 from noon to 9 p.m.

Lordstown High School grounds, Salt Springs Road

Admission is free

Watch as apples are turned into fresh, sweet apple cider. Craft, flower and car shows; entertainment and a parade. Food and beverages available for purchase including fresh cider.

For more information, call 330-824-2650

Putting Downs First 2017 Buddy Walk

Sept. 16 from noon to 5 p.m., walk begins at 2 p.m.

Perkins Park on Mahoning Ave. in Warren

The Buddy Walk is a 1-mile walk held by Putting Downs First to celebrate those with Down syndrome.

For more information and to register, visit their website

North East Ohio Century Cycling Event

Sept. 17

Registration from 7-11 a.m. with different routes to choose from

Starting at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Banquet Center, 899 Everett Cortland Hull Road, Cortland

NEOC is famous for its “all you can eat” homemade cookies

For more information and to register, visit their website