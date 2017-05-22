Suspect arrested in connection to South Side shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a shooting that happened last week where two people were shot.

According to a police report, officers arrested James Nicholson, 34, Saturday night after police say they recognized the vehicle he was in as the same auto that police think was involved in the shooting.

Nicholson was arrested about 7:40 p.m. on High Street, just before the Interstate 680 southbound ramp.

Two people were taken to the hospital May 12 after being shot inside a home at 1142 Detroit Avenue. That shooting happened within minutes of another at a house nearby.

Earlier that same day, police said someone shot at a home on Potomac Avenue as well.

Nicholson is being held on a warrant. No charges have been filed yet.