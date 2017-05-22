Suspect arrested in connection to South Side shooting

James Nicholson, 34, was arrested Saturday night

By Published:
James Nicholson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a shooting that happened last week where two people were shot.

According to a police report, officers arrested James Nicholson, 34, Saturday night after police say they recognized the vehicle he was in as the same auto that police think was involved in the shooting.

Nicholson was arrested about 7:40 p.m. on High Street, just before the Interstate 680 southbound ramp.

Two people were taken to the hospital May 12 after being shot inside a home at 1142 Detroit Avenue. That shooting happened within minutes of another at a house nearby.

Earlier that same day, police said someone shot at a home on Potomac Avenue as well.

Nicholson is being held on a warrant. No charges have been filed yet.

.

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s