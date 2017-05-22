Teachers union shows up in large numbers for Youngstown Schools update

Many of the people in the crowd wore red Youngstown Education Association t-shirts

Youngstown Education Association teachers union shows up at CEO update meeting.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crowd of over 100 people showed up Monday night for Youngstown City Schools’ CEO update meeting.

Many in the audience were teachers wearing red shirts for the Youngstown Education Association — the teachers union. Only one person spoke up during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Larry Ellis, the president of YEA, said teachers are concerned about what’s going on in the district.

“Wasn’t here to show a protest or anything, just to show that we want to be a part of the district,” he said. “We are the ones who help the district run day by day and are in the classrooms with the students, and want to show our support for the kids and our support for the district.”

CEO Krish Mohip said he hoped the crowd showed up to support the school district.

