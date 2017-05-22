Vienna Police: Man arrested after scuffle with officers at country club

Matthew Eizenburg is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of assault

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hudson, Ohio man is accused of fighting with officers after accusations that he was groping customers at Squaw Creek Country Club.

On Friday night, a Vienna police officer working security at the country club said he was informed by a bartender that she stopped serving a customer drinks because he was too drunk. Police said that man, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Eizenburg, was having trouble walking and kept bumping into chairs and pillars.

Later in the night, Eizenburg began hugging, kissing and grabbing women at the bar, according to a police report. Police said at one point, he raised a woman’s arm over her head and stuck his face in her armpit.

The report says the officer then escorted Eizenburg out of the bar and asked him for his identification. Police said Eizebnurg then kicked off his shoes and ran through the rain into the golf course.

Eizenburg was found in a back room and taken to an office by police officers. Police said he then tried to leave and started struggling with officers, knocking items off a desk.

An officer used a taser to get Eizenburg to comply but said Eizenburg continued hitting officers, according to the report.

He was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of assault and was taken to Trumbull County Jail.

He is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. June 21.

