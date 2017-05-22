Warren woman convicted in murder-for-hire plot charged in theft ring

CHARDON CITY, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney from Warren who served time for trying to have her ex-husband killed is in trouble again.

This time, she’s accused of being part of a theft ring that stretches across three counties.

Maridee Costanzo appeared in court Monday in Chardon. She was arrested and charged last week in Warren for possession of stolen property.

On May 19, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office searched Costanzo’s house on Genesee Avenue. The search warrant was issued after an investigation into a burglary in which over $100,000 worth of antiques and historic artifacts were stolen from a Geauga County home.

Prior to the search warrant, investigators conducted numerous interviews, surveillance operations, narcotics buys and undercover purchases of stolen property across three separate counties. They were able to recover a large portion of the property stolen during the burglary.

Investigators then arrested three suspects they say were associated with the burglary.

Patrick Cameron, Paul LaRose and Mariann Harris were taken into custody for receiving stolen property, a 4th-degree felony. Additional criminal charges are pending.

In 2005, Costanzo was convicted and jailed for trying to have her estranged husband killed. Her law license was then suspended.

She’s due back in court next week on the latest charge, and bond was set at $25,000.