Customers in Girard can expect to see a hike on their sewer bills

Girard Water customers will see the new rate on their June bills

By Published: Updated:
Girard Water Department

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sewer rates are going up to $7.52 on every 1,000 gallons in Girard.

Council approved the hike Monday night with a 5 to 2 vote.

They said the increase will help pay for millions of dollars in upgrades to the water plant.

“The water treatment plant has to be solely funded by us. The EPA, federal, and state don’t have any money to contribute to project, so we have to pay for it all ourselves,” Councilman Steve Brooks said. “There’s another governmental mandate with no money to help the local town out.”

Customers will see the new rate on their June bills.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s