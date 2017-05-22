Customers in Girard can expect to see a hike on their sewer bills

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sewer rates are going up to $7.52 on every 1,000 gallons in Girard.

Council approved the hike Monday night with a 5 to 2 vote.

They said the increase will help pay for millions of dollars in upgrades to the water plant.

“The water treatment plant has to be solely funded by us. The EPA, federal, and state don’t have any money to contribute to project, so we have to pay for it all ourselves,” Councilman Steve Brooks said. “There’s another governmental mandate with no money to help the local town out.”

Customers will see the new rate on their June bills.

