WKBN wins two Ohio Associated Press awards

Twenty-three broadcast stations submitted 311 entries in the contest

By Published: Updated:
WKBN new logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN was the winner of two awards in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors broadcast competition.

WKBN received a first-place award for Best Spot News Coverage for a story on the manhunt for an escaped sexual assault suspect, Luis Cruz Ramos. 

WKBN was also second place in the Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event category for coverage of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to the Valley. 

Twenty-three broadcast stations submitted 311 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2016.

Entries were judged by broadcasters from Michigan Public Radio, Ann Arbor, Michigan and WGHN-FM, Grand Haven, Michigan, Radio; KATV, Little Rock, Arkansas and WJFW-TV, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Television II; and KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh and KFMB-TV, San Diego, Television I.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s