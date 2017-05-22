WKBN wins two Ohio Associated Press awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN was the winner of two awards in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors broadcast competition.

WKBN received a first-place award for Best Spot News Coverage for a story on the manhunt for an escaped sexual assault suspect, Luis Cruz Ramos.

WKBN was also second place in the Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event category for coverage of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to the Valley.

Twenty-three broadcast stations submitted 311 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2016.

Entries were judged by broadcasters from Michigan Public Radio, Ann Arbor, Michigan and WGHN-FM, Grand Haven, Michigan, Radio; KATV, Little Rock, Arkansas and WJFW-TV, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Television II; and KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh and KFMB-TV, San Diego, Television I.