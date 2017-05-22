Youngstown vice principal recognized for helping choking student

Last Friday, Snipes noticed a student was choking while eating and sprung into action

Matt Snipes, an assistant vice principal in Youngstown, helped save a student's life.

Snipes, of Volney Rodgers Junior High, was recognized Monday for his actions.

Last Friday, he noticed a student was choking while eating and sprung into action.

“Her eyes were stuck — she was kind of frozen — then I said, ‘Oh shoot, one more time,’ and I pushed the kids out the way,” Snipes said. “That was her brother, so I could do that, and then I did my version of the Heimlich.”

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip says this is an example of how staff members look out for students beyond the classroom.

“It’s not just about reading and writing, it’s really about the whole child here,” Mohip said. “And I can’t think of a better way to show just how great our staff is here at Youngstown City Schools.”

