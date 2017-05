YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital and a man was arrested after a two-car crash on Youngstown’s south side Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., two SUV’s collided at the intersection of Gibson and Indianola — adjacent to Wilson Middle School.

Police say one of the vehicles ran a red light.

One vehicle ended up on its side, while the other was flipped on its roof.

Two people were hospitalized and one man who had outstanding warrants was arrested.