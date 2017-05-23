American Red Cross offering Cedar Point tickets to blood donors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to combat the decrease in blood donors, The American Red Cross is partnering up with Cedar Fair (Cedar Point’s parent company) and iHeartMedia to offer free Cedar Fair tickets to those who donate blood.

By donating at select blood drive locations, donors can receive one free ticket valid for entry into Cedar Point during the 2017 season. Tickets are available while supplies last.

“Thanks to the support of Cedar Fair, donors can help save lives and have the time of their lives at a Cedar Fair theme park,” said Christy Peters, external communications manager for the Red Cross Northern Ohio Blood Services Region.

There are two upcoming local blood donation opportunities offering a free ticket to one of 12 Cedar Fair theme parks:

June 1, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at iHeartMedia, 7461 South Ave., Boardman

June 14, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren

For more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit its website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).