Austintown crime activity: Shots fired at home with young kids inside

Sunday, May 14

12:14 a.m. – 6600 block of Vernette Dr., police were called to investigate a fight in which a gun was fired. Police said the four people involved had been drinking. One of the men involved told police that the other man took his keys. A woman said the man accused of taking the keys was upset because they put on a wig and sombrero as a joke and he felt disrespected due to his Hispanic heritage. At some point, shots were fired. Charges weren’t immediately filed.

Thursday, May 18

11:53 a.m. – 100 block of Ohltown Rd., a man told police that someone stole the handicap placard from his vehicle sometime between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. the previous day. He said he had been at Sheetz, McDonald’s, and Walmart and left the driver’s side window open.

12:48 p.m. – 700 block of Notre Dame Ave., reported breaking and entering.

Saturday, May 20

10:00 a.m. – 3400 block of Mahoning Ave., the owner of Jordan Auto Sales reported that someone left drug paraphernalia in the front seat of one of his vehicles, which was parked in the front lot near the roadway. Police said the vehicle was left unlocked and a syringe, straw, shoelace, and cigarette pack were inside.

5:53 p.m. – 3800 block of Mahoning Ave., Milford Sponaugle, 56, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. An officer said Sponaugle tried to hide behind a car by squatting down when he drove by. The officer told Sponaugle that he could see him, at which time Sponaugle said, “You got me good,” according to a police report.

Sunday, May 21

7:01 p.m. – N. Meridian and Crum roads, Eric Smith, Jr., 31, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. During a traffic stop, Smith admitted to having a loaded gun in the car, according to a police report. Police said Smith said he is an American National, therefore the weapon was not properly registered to him. He told the officer that he bought it for protection, saying, “I always win at the casino and have a lot of money on me,” the report said.

11:23 p.m. – 200 block of N. Edgehill Ave., several shots were fired at a home in which there were several young kids inside. Police said several bullet holes were along the front of the house and a .22 caliber shell was found in the front yard. Officers spoke with someone who referenced threats made previously to a friend who was at the house.

Monday, May 22

7:35 a.m. – 4800 block of Westchester Dr., car reported stolen from the Westchester Apartments.

10:58 p.m. – 2600 block of S. Raccoon Rd., reported drug or alcohol overdose.

