Experts say children feel anxiety of terror attack

Police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of families attended Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Monday night. Many of the victims of the attack are children and young people.

Dr. Douglas Darnall from PsyCare said even though the attack happened thousands of miles away, it could have an effect on children in our area.

Darnall said we have the feeling that it could never happen to us, which shields us from fear. But seeing the images from last night takes away that feeling.

“We look at the interviews of those who have been victimized by the tragedy. It kind of takes away from that barrier of security in terms of knowing that we are protected, even though that event occurred thousands of miles away,” Darnall said.

Darnall says adults are also traumatized by the attack, since their role is to protect children.

