Extreme makeover: Youngstown neighborhood makes way for Chill-Can plant

Just seven months ago, the land cleared for the Chill-Can plant was a neighborhood on Youngstown's east side

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Chill-Can plant construction


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An east side Youngstown neighborhood that was filled with small businesses, homes, and a Catholic church for about 150 years is now being transformed into a high-tech center.

The landscape of a four-block area between Himrod Avenue and Oak Street in Youngstown has changed. The land on the east side has been cleared to make room for the new Chill-Can plant.

Just seven months ago, it was a neighborhood. Now, where houses and trees once stood, there’s an unobstructed view of downtown.

Star Brand bottle found on site of soon-to-be Chill-Can plant
Star Brand bottle found on site of soon-to-be Chill-Can plant

John Pannunzio, president of concrete contracting business Parella-Pannunzio, Inc., is just happy to do his part. His grandmother used to live up the street.

“It’s amazing that I’m involved with this. I used to ride a bicycle up here as a young kid,” Pannunzio said.

Mitchell Joseph, CEO of The Joseph Company — which runs Chill-Can, said the east side is definitely going to change, but for the better.

Joseph’s family once ran Star Bottling Company on this very same land. While they were digging, crews found a Star Brand bottle dating back a hundred years.

“We were surprised and excited. We knew this was going to have a lot of meaning to Mitchell,” Pannunzio said.

Along with footers being poured, stakes outline where the first building will go. The original plans include four buildings.

“In fact, there’s so much property here that we’re going to add two more buildings, so there will be six production buildings instead of four, and still have an east coast corporate headquarters,” Joseph said.

Along North Lane Avenue where the property dropped off, 14 feet of dirt was added to support one of the buildings.

New Hope Baptist Church is just around the corner. Pastor Kevin Crum said the new plant could be the catalyst for more development.

“I am so excited to see industries moving back. Not just to Youngstown, but to the east side of Youngstown. It’s been so long and I think the whole community is excited about it.”

By July, the first building should have a roof and the plan is to have Chill-Cans being made by the first or second quarter of next year. When it’s all done, there should be 250 new jobs.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s