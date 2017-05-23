Jeffrey S. Kramer, Sr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Jeffrey S. Kramer, Sr., 65, of Mercer Road, New Castle, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born February 4, 1952 in Elkins, West Virginia a son of the late, Richard and Virginia (Bennett) Kramer.

He was married to Deborah J. (Ryan) Kramer on July 1, 1972, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Kramer was a mechanic for numerous car dealers, last working for New Wilmington Motors. He retired after over 40 years of work.

He enjoyed listening to music and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Penguins fan. He also loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Jeffrey S. Kramer, Jr. and wife, Jonna of New Castle, Stephanie Mercer and husband, Brian of Boardman, Ohio and Kelly Fullwood and husband, Shawn of New Castle; one brother, Richard Kramer of Homer, Michigan; one sister, Penny Sheehan of Poland, Ohio and four grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Bambi Helmick.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

