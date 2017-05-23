Joyce L. Seiter Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Joyce L. Seiter, 76, of Alice Street, passed away at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic, where she had been a patient.

Joyce was born August 27, 1940 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Hocasin Speerhas and had resided in East Palestine for most of her life.

She had been employed with the former Herriott Trucking Co., for 24 years until the early 1980s, after which she was employed with P&W Marketing, where she was the office manager and an officer of the company. In 2012, she retired from Amos Communications, Salem.

She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and was a member of the East Palestine High School class of 1958.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Thomas Seiter, whom she married December 15, 1956.; two children, Tina (Jim) Simon, Bowling Green and Tim (Kelly) Seiter, Boardman. She also leaves three grandchildren, Tanner Seiter, Bryan (Meg) Simon and Blake (Sarah) Simon; a grandson, Landon Simon; a sister, Marsha (Steve) Palyash, Santee, California and two brothers, Dean (Marge) Speerhas, Lake Milton and Keith (Betsy) Speerhas, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home with Rev. Mark McTrustry, officiating.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at the funeral home.

Please visit www.oliver-linsley.com to send online condolences to the Seiter family.



