Man charged with knife threat in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people who had stepped outside of a business on West Federal Street said they were attacked by a man with a knife.

According to a police report, two people had just walked outside a building in the area of 21 W. Federal St. when they heard a man yelling. When they looked over to see what was happening, they said the man, later identified as 69-year-old John Mclean, yelled at them and pulled out a small kitchen knife and threatened one of them by saying, “I’ll cut you from A to Z,” and started running towards them.

The two people ran back inside the business and tried to exit twice but were chased back inside by Mclean, the report stated.

Police found Mclean at the back of the building where he was arrested. Officer said they found a knife in his pocket.

Mclean is charged with felonious assault and criminal trespass. Officers noted that Mclean had been issued a criminal trespass citation for that same location in September 2015.

No injuries were reported.