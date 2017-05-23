Marie Elizabeth Ginocchi Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Marie Elizabeth Ginocchi, 87, of Rhodes Place, New Castle, formerly of Maryland Avenue, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born January 31, 1930 in New Castle, a daughter of the late, Sandy and Teresa (Rotunno) Dellaverson.

She was married to the late, Joseph A. Ginocchi, who died May 10, 1997.

Mrs. Ginocchi was a clerk at Giant Eagle on Butler Avenue for 12 years.

She was a member of St. Vitus Church.

Mrs. Ginocchi also worked for M.M. Grata as a clerk for nine years, she enjoyed bowling and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Joanne Pezzuti and husband, John of New Castle and Richard Ginocchi and wife, Angel of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sisters, Betty Pfahles and Sandra Carbone, both of New Castle and three grandchildren, Jonalyn Pezzuti, Jamie Pezzuti and Richie Ginocchi.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Dellaverson.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, May 26, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Blessing services will be held Friday, May 26, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon John Carran of St. Vitus Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, PO Box 8514, New Castle, PA 16107.



