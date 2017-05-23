New owner of Steel Valley Super Nationals announced Tuesday

The new owner laid out his plans for the show this year at the Canfield Fairgrounds

The Super Nats, now called Hot Rod Super Nationals, is now owned by Lee Hartman.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Super Nationals is back this summer – this time under new management.

The Super Nats, now called Hot Rod Super Nationals, is now owned by Lee Hartman. He worked with the previous owners to take over the show and keep it in Canfield.

Hartman made that announcement Tuesday at the Canfield Fairgrounds, laying out the plan for the show this year.

The popular after-party cruise is planned for each evening of the show and will include food vendors and music.

Hartman said he has big plans for the popular show.

“We got a 350-acre fairground herein Canfield. We’re gonna have thousands of hot rods and muscle cars, monster trucks, motorcycles and show cars, some of the best cars in northeast Ohio, right here in Canfield,” he said.

Kids’ events are also planned. There will be a Batman and a Ghostbuster’s car, along with games and activities.

The show runs June 23-25.

Spectator pricing is $8.00 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free, and participants get a free gate pass.

For more information, visit the Hot Rod Super National's website.

