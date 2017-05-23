Pauline E. Mazzoni Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Pauline E. Mazzoni, age 96, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 23, 2017 in UPMC Horizon, Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on May 24, 1920 to Antonio and Maria (Scally) Pomponio.

She was a 1937 graduate of Penn High School.

Pauline was a homemaker, who exhibited an incredible work ethic. She was an excellent cook and gardener, was an avid reader and historian and was a life long learner.

Pauline was a supporter of the Greenville Public Library and had also served as a volunteer at what was then the Greenville Regional Hospital.

On November 29, 1945, she married Vincent Mazzoni, he preceded her in death on May 21, 2001.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary M. Reames of Greenville; a sister, Josephine Pomponio of Greenville; a brother, Cosmo Pomponio of Greenville; two grandchildren, Tony Reames and his wife, Glenna of Powder Springs, Georgia and Susan Risavi and her husband, Marc of Greenville and five great-grandchildren, Reese and Ellie Risavi and Evan, Quinn and Christopher Reames.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, John Pomponio and Joseph Pomponio; two sisters, Teresa Pomponio and Edith D’Annunzio; a son-in-law, Brian Reames and three nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Area School District Elementary School Library Fund, 9 Donation Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville. Please visit www.loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to the Mazzoni family.



