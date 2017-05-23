Portman stresses need for vigilance after attack at Ariana Grande concert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman says Monday night’s terrorist attack in England is further proof that the world is not a safe place.

Portman spoke Tuesday morning with WKBN about the attack outside the concert in Manchester that left nearly two dozen people dead, including the suspected bomber, and many more hurt.

“You know, we have to continue to be vigilant,” he said. “These people are out there. Unfortunately, we know that there are cells in Europe that are very active. We’ve seen this in France and Belgium and the Scandinavian countries and the UK, but we also have people here who are intent on doing us harm.”

Portman sits on the Homeland Security Committee in the Senate.

He said the nation needs to continue focusing on border security and working with different groups around the country — especially the Muslim community — to encourage them to tell law enforcement whenever they suspect terrorist activities may be happening.

“The first foreign fighter that was arrested and convicted for a terrorist act was in Columbus, Ohio, and it was the Muslim community there, working with the police, that helped to identify this guy and helped to stop him,” he said. “We hae a lot of different things that need to be done.”